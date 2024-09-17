Chihuahua– Tomorrow will mark four weeks since the work stoppage in the federal courts of justice began on August 21 in the state of Chihuahua, according to Adriana Neri, who heads the federal employees of the courts on Mirador Avenue.

He pointed out that they will maintain the same criteria that they have applied in previous weeks, accepting matters that are considered urgent because they involve issues in which human rights are at risk, such as the health or freedom of a person. He stressed that the fact that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) has decided to return to its activities the day after the judicial reform was enacted does not imply that the other areas should do so, a month after they made the decision to partially suspend their activities in protest of the judicial reform that was approved by the Congress of the Union and the majority of local legislatures.

Neri mentioned that there are various legal resources to prevent the reform from being applied, such as the fact that legislators completely ignored the fact that there are suspensions due to injunctions that prevented the issue from being voted on in the Senate.

“The fact that they ignored a judge’s order is also included in the appeals that will be filed,” he said.

As a result of one of these appeals, the Congress of Chihuahua chose not to vote on the bill sent by the Senate, since the suspension orders the local legislature not to approve the reform until the trial on the merits is resolved.

Neri said that they hope that it will be the citizens who, with injunctions, will speak out against the reform, because it is unconstitutional. In addition, the process has various flaws, so a judge can order that it be restored from its origin.

He mentioned that the worrying thing is that Morena legislators and their allies do not comply with any court order, but this issue will have to go through the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation due to the various controversies raised.