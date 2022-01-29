The Velikoustyugsky District Court of the Vologda Region returned the claim to 23-year-old Russian Igor Mirzoev, who accused Ded Moroz JSC of not fulfilling his dream. About it informs Znak with reference to the joint press service of the regional courts.

According to the department, the plaintiff never paid the state duty of 300 rubles, and also did not attach documents stating that a copy of the claim was sent to the defendant. The court noted that Mirzoev could file a lawsuit again.

“A private complaint can be filed against the ruling with the Vologda Regional Court through the Velikoustyugsky District Court within 15 days,” they specified.

The fact that the Russian sued for the recovery of 10 million rubles, 23 gifts and the fulfillment of cherished desires from Santa Claus was reported on December 22. According to the plaintiff, the magician does not fulfill his obligations, and behind him stands “a full-fledged corporation that collects huge amounts of money from all Russians.” “I have never received publicly promised gifts, nor have my cherished dreams been fulfilled,” Mirzoev wrote in his lawsuit.