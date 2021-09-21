The court rejects the arguments of the former water commissioner Manuel Aldeguer and confirms that he must continue to be charged with the deterioration of the Mar Menor
The socialist Manuel Aldeguer, former Commissioner of Waters of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), has been trying for many months to be exonerated in the ‘Topillo case’ and to be free of the suspicion that he contributed to the serious deterioration of the environmental situation of the Mar Menor due to his alleged omission, or contemplative action, regarding
.
Leave a Reply