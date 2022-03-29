The judicial siege of the former heads of ETA from the National High Court and the Dignity and Justice victims’ association continues. Judge Manuel García Castellón has decided to reopen the case for the attack on August 4, 2002 in the Alicante town of Santa Pola. The judge, in an order dated last Friday, has admitted for processing the complaint of the association directed by Daniel Portero, son of the Andalusian prosecutor assassinated by ETA, against seven former chiefs of the terrorist group for their alleged responsibility in the explosion on the afternoon of that Sunday almost 20 years ago of a car bomb loaded with a hundred kilos of Titadyne dynamite and shrapnel in front of the Civil Guard barracks house of that municipality and that cost the life of a retiree who was waiting for the bus, Cecilio Gallego Alaminos , and the six-year-old girl Silvia Martínez Santiago, daughter of an agent of the armed institute.

The lawsuit is directed against former terrorist leaders Juan Antonio Olarra Guridi, ‘Jon’; Ainhoa ​​Mugica, ‘Olga’; Felix Ignacio Esparza, ‘Navarro’; Mikel Albisu, ‘Mikel Antza’; Ramón Sagarzazu, ‘Ramontxo’; and María Soledad Iparraguire, ‘Anboto’.

The first diligence ordered by the magistrate after resurrecting this summary 9/2002 is to order the anti-terrorist services of the Police and the Civil Guard to collect “how much data is in their possession that allows them to relate” the seven former ETA chief indicated by Dignity and Justice with that attack for which the terrorists Óscar Celarain and Andoni Otegi, material authors of the placement of the vehicle embedded in explosives, were already sentenced in 2012 to 843 years.

After opening proceedings this same month of March and obtaining the support of the Prosecutor’s Office to reopen this investigation, the magistrate of the central court of instruction number 6 of the Génova street court has reactivated this case following the thesis that Dignity and Justice is promoting to proceed criminally against the “author behind the author”. Or, what amounts to the same thing, prosecuting the ringleaders for being the intellectual authors of the attacks or for not having prevented these assassinations despite the fact that they had the capacity to do so (“commission by omission”).

On March 17, García-Castellón himself reopened the investigation into the murder of the PP councilor from the Biscayan town of Ermua Miguel Ángel Blanco on July 12, 1997 to try to put nine of the former ETA chiefs on the bench in those days.