Mikel Carrera and Miren Itxaso Zaldúa, during the trial for the murder of Giménez Abad, this July. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

The National Court has released the ETA member Miren Itxaso Zaldúa, accused of the murder of Manuel Giménez Abad, former president of the PP of Aragón and former senator, shot by the terrorist group in May 2001 when he was walking with his 17-year-old son towards the stadium from La Romareda, in Zaragoza, to watch a football game. The court made the decision this Tuesday, one day after the end of the trial against her and Mikel Carrera, alias tie, for his alleged involvement in the crime. Zaldúa, to whom researchers attribute the nickname of Sahatsahad been in provisional prison since July 2020, awaiting trial for this attack.

Through an order, the magistrates of the Court (Francisco J. Vieira, María Riera and José Ricardo de Prada) have communicated the decision to release Zaldúa after beginning the deliberation on Tuesday and weighing the evidence against her, although not They have detailed the meaning of their future ruling.

In this trial, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested a 30-year prison sentence for Zaldúa and Carrera, as well as a ban on approaching the Aragonese city for five years. The public ministry maintains that, while Ata fired three shots in the back against Giménez Abad, the ETA member gave him cover. Along these lines, a protected witness identified her during the trial and assured that he saw her on May 6, 2001, when she was in a car passing by on the street at the time of the crime: “We saw a man pointing at those who were on the other corner. He passed us [sic]. We parked the car further on and this man approached a lady. She must have left him something (I didn’t see what she was giving him) and she ran up Calle Princesa. In that interval of time I caught my eye with the young lady. I think she thought I was going to go after her, but what I did was run after the man. I saw how she left the place.” He thus described her: “She was wearing a kind of half bowler hat. She had a round little face, plump cheeks, and she was strong.”

More information

The public ministry adds that Zaldúa belonged to the Basajaun command, like his companion Ata. However, the ETA member denied this during her statement in court and assured that, during all her years of belonging to the band, her work was limited to acting as a human courier to deliver letters or hosting someone at her parents’ house. Zaldúa also said that he was not in Zaragoza when this attack was committed, and that he was at the cinema that day: “I don’t remember all of ETA’s actions, but I do remember that one because it had an impact on me. Of all the actions of ETA, that one in particular seemed harsh to me. I remember hearing the news of the attack on the car radio and that there was a child. And I remember we were in a parking from a shopping center in Usurbil (Gipuzkoa), and that we were going to the cinema”.

Zaldúa served a sentence in France from 2005 to 2017 for his membership of ETA. In July 2020, after returning to Spain, she was arrested in Hernani (Gipuzkoa) for her involvement in the murder of the president of the PP of Aragon. Since then, she has remained in pretrial detention.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe