The Court of Instruction number 3 of Mucia rejected the complaint of the PSOE for bribery against the regional president, Fernando López Miras, and the expelled councilors of Cs Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez, Francisco Álvarez García (now spokesman for the parliamentary group) and Antonio Sánchez Lorente . According to judicial sources, the resolution was adopted after accumulating the complaint, by inhibition of court number 6, to the preliminary proceedings of Contrapoder’s complaint, also dismissed, due to the existence of identity of facts.

In the same resolution, notified this Tuesday, in its operative part, the file is agreed. That is to say, the procedure that was carried out in this court for the Contrapoder complaint is accumulated, since they are the same facts. In this way, the complainant was referred to the content of the order of April 13, by which the dismissal and provisional filing was agreed, at Failure to appreciate evidence of crime in the events reported.

The PSOE filed the complaint after the motion of censure, which was overturned thanks to an agreement between the Popular Party and three Citizens’ deputies, who were appointed councilors, like Antonio Sánchez Lorente. The Socialists pointed out that, in this political operation that frustrated the change of government in the Region after 26 years, the crimes of own active bribery, improper passive bribery and administrative prevarication could be committed. However, the court did not appreciate evidence of a crime.