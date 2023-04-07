The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases dismissed a case filed by a young man against another, accusing him of insulting him using the information technology method.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he pay him 45 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damage with 5% interest, and oblige the defendant to pay expenses, fees, and fees, indicating that the defendant insulted and slandered him using the information technology method, and a criminal judgment of conviction was issued against him. As a result of this act, he suffered moral and psychological damage.

During the preparation of the case, the defendant appeared, showed the identity card, and decided that he is the person intended in the present case as a defendant, and he is the intended person in the criminal judgment that is the subject of the case.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the plaintiff must prove the right he claims, and the defendant has the right to deny it.

She pointed out that it is proven from the case papers that the name of the accused in the criminal judgments of the plaintiff’s document is different from the name mentioned in the case sheet as a defendant, and these two names are different from the name contained in the identity of the person who appeared before the case management office, and decided that he is the defendant, and that he is intended in the criminal judgment. .

He pointed out that the plaintiff, despite the presence of a lawyer representing him, did not request a correction of the form of the case, did not amend his requests, and adhered to his requests against the defendant shown in the case sheet, and therefore the case was instituted without support, and the court rejected the case as it is, and obliged The plaintiff shall pay the costs and fees of the case.