The Simonovsky Court of Moscow refused to remove administrative supervision from the coordinator of the Left Front, Sergei Udaltsov, reports Interfax with reference to the press service of the court.

Udaltsov sent a corresponding claim to the police department for the Nagatinsky Zaton district of Moscow.

According to the plaintiff, this restriction impedes his social activities and interferes with his work, since he cannot leave the Moscow region for work.

Recently, the ECtHR awarded Udaltsov € 12,800 in compensation for violations of his rights in connection with a series of arrests in Moscow in 2011. Prior to that, the court returned the car and money arrested in the “swamp case” to Udaltsov. The arrest was lifted from 142 thousand rubles and an Opel car.

Recall that in 2014 Udaltsov was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for organizing riots on Bolotnaya Square. In August 2017, he was released, and a year later received 30 days of administrative arrest for repeated violations of the procedure for holding a rally. At the request of the police, the court also imposed three years of administrative supervision on him. Udaltsov must not attend rallies and other similar events, as well as leave the region without the permission of the police. In addition, he is required to report to the police station twice a month.