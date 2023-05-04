In St. Petersburg, the court registered a new administrative case against Nevzorov

The Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg registered an administrative offense case against journalist Alexander Nevzorov sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison (recognized by the Ministry of Justice as an individual acting as a foreign agent). This was reported to Lente.ru in the joint press service of the city courts.

According to the authorities, on March 22 at 11:14 a.m., Nevzorov distributed information on his Telegram channel without indicating that it was published by a foreign agent.

The materials were handed over to the judge.

On February 1, the Basmanny Court of the capital sentenced Nevzorov in absentia to eight years in a penal colony, finding him guilty under clause “d” of part 2 of article 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the exercise by state bodies of the Russian Federation of their powers”) Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigators, from March 9 to May 30, 2022, Nevzorov, motivated by political hatred and disagreement with the SVO, published materials on the Internet containing, under the guise of reliable, deliberately false information about the destruction of the maternity hospital of city hospital No. 3 in Mariupol and the population in Bucha by the Russian military . The Russian Ministry of Defense previously denied this information.