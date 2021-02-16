The Third Cassation Court of St. Petersburg reviewed the case of the historian Yuri Dmitriev on violent sexual acts against his adopted daughter and upheld the sentence of 13 years in a maximum security colony. The Russian’s defense will appeal this decision to the Supreme Court of Russia, reports RIA News…

The lawyers demanded to cancel the decision of the Supreme Court of Karelia, which increased Dmitriev’s term of imprisonment from 3.5 to 13 years. The punishment was imposed under the article on sexual abuse of a child (part 4 of article 132 of the Criminal Code), the minimum term for a crime is 12 years in a penal colony, but initially the sentence was commuted through the application of article 64 of the Criminal Code.

A criminal case against the historian was opened in 2016, when photographs of his adopted daughter, half-naked, at the age of three, five and six were discovered. Dmitriev said that he took pictures to monitor the condition of the girl, who had health and weight problems. He also planned to use these photos if the guardians wanted to take the child away and accuse the family of violence. After the start of the criminal proceedings, the girl was transferred to her grandmother, who at one time sent her to an orphanage.

In 2018, a Russian was acquitted in the case of photographs and received 2.5 years of restriction of freedom for keeping gun parts at home. Later, the Supreme Court of Karelia overturned the verdict and sent the case for reconsideration. The testimony of her daughter appeared, who said that at the age of eight her adoptive father touched her panties several times. The historian claimed that during this period the child had enuresis and checked the laundry for dryness. On July 22, the Petrozavodsk City Court sentenced him to 3.5 years.

Yuri Dmitriev headed the Karelian branch of “Memorial”, compiled books in memory of victims of repressions in the region in the 1930s-1940s, searched for and investigated the burial places of victims of Stalin’s repressions in Sandarmokh.