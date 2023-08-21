The court refused to give the shooter in the Perm university a second disability group

The Sverdlovsk District Court of Perm refused to replace Timur Bekmansurov from the third to the second group of disability with II, who fired at the Perm State National Research University (PGNIU). This is reported RIA News.

The Bureau of Medical and Social Expertise (ITU) stated that there were no grounds for this. During the examination, specialists studied what violations of body functions the shooter had on the date of examination in November 2022, how severe they were, what restrictions he faced because of this, whether there were grounds for assigning disability, if so, which group.

At the same time, Bekmansurov insists that the third disability group does not fully take into account his condition. He filed a lawsuit against ITU at the end of 2022. In the spring, the court appointed an additional forensic medical examination and suspended the meeting for the duration of the examination.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the second or first group of disability is often sought to increase the pension, which is due with this status.

In June, an appeals court upheld Bekmansurov’s life sentence. His defense asked for a mitigation of punishment, as he fully admitted his guilt, repented and helped the investigation.

On September 20, 2021, Bekmansurov armed himself with a smoothbore weapon, came to the territory of Perm University and opened fire. The shooter was 19 at the time.