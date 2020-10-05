The Meshchansky Court of Moscow exacted almost three million rubles from the father of ex-Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko Viktor Zakharchenko in favor of MIA Bank, reports TASS…

“The court collected 2 million 108 thousand rubles in solidarity from defendants V. Zakharchenko and V. Koryevkin, and also 3 million 596 thousand in solidarity with V. Zakharchenko and S. Grib,” the press service of the court reported.

Let us remind you that Viktor Zakharchenko was found guilty of embezzling MIA bank funds and fictitious employment. According to the court and the investigation, Zakharchenko did not have the required education and experience to work in the bank, where he was hired by the ex-chairman of the board of the MIA bank Vladimir Koryevkin. From July 1, 2014 to April 15, 2015, Zakharchenko, Koryevkin and unidentified persons organized a criminal group and squandered 1.7 million rubles from the bank’s funds.

After leaving the post of Koryevkin, his successor Sergei Grib continued to pay Zakharchenko’s salary. As a result, the amount of damage to the bank amounted to four million rubles.

In April last year, Viktor Zakharchenko was sentenced to four years in prison, but in March this year he was released due to the expiration of his sentence.