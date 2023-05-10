The court recovered more than 192 billion rubles from the ex-owner of the bank “Ugra” Khotin in favor of the state

The Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow has recovered more than 192 billion rubles from the ex-owner of Yugra Bank Alexei Khotin in favor of the state in a tax evasion case. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the court.

Also, 100 percent of the shares of the Rus-Oil oil holding and the shares of companies that are part of its structure were turned into state revenue by a court decision. The process in the businessman’s case was held behind closed doors. The decision of the court has not entered into force and can be appealed.

The Rus-Oil group of companies was founded in 2013 and is engaged in mining operations in the Volga Federal District, Western and Eastern Siberia. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, Khotin received illegal income due to taxpayers evading the tax on mineral extraction in the form of hydrocarbon raw materials (MET) and from paying value added tax (VAT).

