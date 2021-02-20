The petition of the lawyers of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny about his release from the pre-trial detention center as an interim measure according to the decision of the ECHR is one of the arguments for the defense of the defendant. On Saturday, February 20, RAPSI reports.

“To regard the filed petition as one of the arguments of the defense, the assessment of which will be given when making the final decision on the case,” the judge of the Moscow City Court decided at an exit hearing in the Babushkinsky court of Moscow. Earlier, Navalny’s defense filed a petition to the Moscow City Court for his release from the pre-trial detention center.

“We have a petition for an interim measure – the release of Navalny, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center. The international obligations assumed by Russia require the mandatory implementation of the ECHR decision on the application of an interim measure – the release of Navalny, ”said lawyer Olga Mikhailova.

On February 17, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Pyotr Tolstoy announced that Russia would not comply with the ECHR decision in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution article, which states that the country’s international obligations are fulfilled, but at the same time, “politicized interpretations of international bodies” their contradictions with the basic law will not be enforced.

On the same day, the ECHR demanded that Navalny be released from custody. The appeal was filed on January 20, even before the replacement of the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. It was formulated on the basis of the 39th rule of the rules of the European Court of Justice, according to which interim measures are a prohibition to the state of actions that may cause significant damage to the life and health of the applicant, or an instruction to the state to do something to avoid such damage.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. The Federal Penitentiary Service asked to appoint him a sentence of imprisonment in a colony for a period of 3.5 years. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He will stay in the colony for 2 years and 8 months, taking into account the year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation of the Yves Rocher case.

In December 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case). His brother Oleg received the same term, but real.