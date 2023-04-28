The court received a petition from the investigation to place Blinovskaya under house arrest until June 26

The Presnensky Court of Moscow received a petition from the investigation to elect a preventive measure for blogger Elena Blinovskaya, who is accused of tax evasion in the amount of 918 million, in the form of house arrest. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the court.

The investigator asks to set the period of house arrest until June 26. She is also invited to ban the use of communications and the Internet. Hearings will begin soon.

The blogger has already been taken to court in handcuffs.

During interrogation by the investigator, she fully admitted her guilt in the case of tax evasion and money laundering and repented of her deed.

Blinovskaya was detained in the morning at a checkpoint in the Smolensk region on her way to Belarus. It is assumed that she tried to cross the Russian border in a rented car. The blogger had plane tickets to Kazakhstan with her.