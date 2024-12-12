The court reactivates Mouliaaá’s complaint and calls Errejón to testify in January

The judge investigating Íñigo Errejón for Elisa Mouliaá’s sexual assault complaint has decided to reactivate the case and call both of them to testify next January. The court has upheld the appeals of Sumar’s former spokesperson and the Prosecutor’s Office against the decision to leave the case on hold until the complainant’s lawyer returned to work. The suspension of the deadlines is lifted and the case, therefore, continues its processing.

Íñigo Errejón accuses Elisa Mouliaá of filing a “false complaint” and delaying the investigation in bad faith

The actress Elisa Mouliaá reported that she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by Íñigo Errejón in September 2021. According to her story, the two met at a party at a home and Errejón, after closing the door of the room in which they were, He performed various touches on her that she did not consent to at any time. She filed a complaint with the Police after the testimony of several women who accused Sumar’s former spokesperson of having sexist attitudes towards them emerged.

The case fell into the hands of Court 47 of Madrid, which called both the complainant and the accused to testify but left the case on hold at Mouliaá’s request. Her lawyer, she explained in a letter, was on maternity leave and requested that the procedure be put on hold until her return. Both the Prosecutor’s Office and Errejón appealed, in the case of the former deputy, alleging that the complaint that Mouliaá had presented was “false” and accusing the actress of delaying the investigation in bad faith.

The judge investigating Errejón for sexual assault suspends the statements at the request of the complainant



The instructor has considered the resources of Errejón and the Prosecutor’s Office in reform and has reactivated the case, calling both to testify on January 16 without having the complainant as a person. The actress, therefore, will not be represented by her lawyer in the judicial process if she does not appoint another, something that is not required by law.