The Pechersky District Court of Kiev has decided to postpone the election of a measure of restraint for former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, accused of high treason. This is reported RIA News.

The court session on the measure of restraint to the ex-president was postponed to January 19.

The prosecution asked for the ex-president to be arrested for two months or released on bail of 1 billion hryvnia ($35.7 million).

Poroshenko is accused of high treason and facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations. According to the investigation, in 2014-2015 he used his powers to break contracts for the purchase of coal from South Africa and, at the request of Russia, conclude contracts for supplies from the territories of Donbas not controlled by Kiev, as a result of which Ukraine became energy dependent on Moscow.

The defendants in the case are also the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, businessman Serhiy Kuzyara and former energy minister Volodymyr Demchishin.

According to the materials of the pre-trial investigation, representatives of the Russian authorities offered Medvedchuk to implement a coal supply scheme that undermined the national security and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the politician connected the leadership of the republic to its organization.

Poroshenko himself considers the accusations falsified.