In Krasnoyarsk, the court placed the artist Slonov under house arrest for the AUE tumbler

The Krasnoyarsk Oktyabrsky District Court chose a preventive measure for local artist Vasily Slonov in a criminal case for demonstrating extremist symbols. He was placed under house arrest until April 7, 2024, according to the Telegram-court channel.

Slonov’s arrest became known on the morning of February 9. He was stopped at the Krasnoyarsk airport. The detainee had a ticket to Kazakhstan with him. It was clarified that they were able to detain the artist at the last moment.

The reason for the detention was a photograph of a tumbler doll with the symbols of the extremist movement AUE (“The Prison Lifestyle Is One”) posted on Slonov’s page on one of the social networks.

In 2023, the artist was already fined for a similar post in the amount of one thousand rubles. However, as investigators clarified, he did not delete it, for which he was again punished with house arrest.