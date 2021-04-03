The court passed a guilty verdict on two persons involved in the case of the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow and the financing of terrorism. On Saturday, April 3, reports press service the main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

Thus, depending on the role of each Shahzod Ummatkulov and his accomplice Biloldin Pattaev, they were found guilty of a number of crimes, including justifying terrorism, participating in the activities of a terrorist organization, financing terrorism, preparing for a terrorist act, as well as making an explosive device and keeping it.

“The court sentenced Ummatkulov to a punishment of 14 years in a maximum security penal colony, Pattayev was sentenced to eight years in a maximum security penal colony,” the department said.

According to the investigation, Ummatkulov, being a member of a terrorist organization, posted a video on one of the social networks in 2019 justifying terrorist activities. After that, in March 2020, together with Pattaev, they made a money transfer in order to support the activities of a terrorist organization in Syria.

Then Ummatkulov, under the guidance of a curator from Syria, made an improvised explosive device, which he planned to detonate in the summer of 2020 at one of the mass events in Moscow. He did not have time to realize his plan, as he was detained by law enforcement officers.

In turn, the capital’s investigators as soon as possible identified and detained the culprit’s accomplices.

“A significant amount of investigative actions have been carried out, more than 20 witnesses have been questioned, comprehensive forensic examinations have been carried out, and bank account statements have been obtained. At the request of the investigation, financial investigations were carried out, ”the press service added.

On April 1, the FSB liquidated a militant who was preparing a terrorist attack in the Tver region. He opened fire while attempting to arrest and was destroyed. The liquidated militant planned to commit a terrorist attack on one of the objects of the fuel and energy complex in Russia.