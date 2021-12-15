The Tver Regional Court satisfied the appeal of the ex-head of the Serpukhov District of the Moscow Region, Alexander Shestun, convicted of corruption, against the decision to register him as prone to escape. This was announced on Wednesday, December 15, by the lawyer Mila Smetanina.

“We have just won the court, the red stripe was removed from Shestun and the night checks were declared illegal, since my client has a number of chronic diseases, which can lead to the most dire consequences. The evidence provided in court by the representative of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Tver Region refutes his own arguments, “she said. TASS…

The decision to register Shestun was made by the disciplinary commission of IK-6 in the Tver region in May. Thus, a former official was recognized as a person prone to systematic violation of internal regulations. The man was sent to the economic brigade of the colony, despite his refusal.

The former head of the Serpukhov region was arrested in June 2018. The indictment referred to two episodes – the allocation of land for the construction of a shopping center in the village of Borisovo from 2008 to 2014 and the receipt of a bribe in the amount of 9.9 million rubles “for general patronage.”

At the end of December 2020, Shestun was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing corruption-related crimes. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 49 million rubles and was deprived of the right to work in government structures for eight years after his release. In addition, the court satisfied the civil claim of the Serpukhov region against Shestun in the amount of 64.5 million rubles.

The defendant himself pleaded not guilty and went on hunger strikes several times.