In Khabarovsk, a stevedoring company was obliged to equip a sewage treatment plant in the city port. The decision was taken by the Vaninsky District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory, and the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Khabarovsk Regional Court upheld the decision.

The press service of the Vanino transport prosecutor’s office IA AmurMedia They said that violations in the work of the port were revealed during the prosecutor’s check. In particular, it was established that Vanino Commercial Sea Port JSC carries out loading and unloading activities in the water protection zone of the sea. This is a violation of the requirements of the legislation on environmental protection.

Thus, a stevedoring company uses berthing facilities and land plots with storage areas located on them, but at the same time does not have facilities that ensure the protection of a water body from pollution or clogging. Untreated wastewater is discharged directly into Vanina Bay.

At the request of the transport prosecutor, the district court ordered the company to eliminate violations of the law, but they did not agree with the decision. As a result, the court of appeal confirmed it, and the defendant is obliged to equip the sea terminal with treatment facilities within 12 months.