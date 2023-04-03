In the Voronezh region, a court opened a case to establish the fact of genocide in the region during the Great Patriotic War. This announcement was posted on Monday, April 3rd at site Voronezh Regional Court.

It is noted that the case was initiated at the initiative of the regional prosecutor in the interests of the Russian Federation and relatives or descendants of civilians and prisoners of war who died on the territory of the Voronezh region during the war years from the criminal actions of the Nazi invaders and their accomplices.

The beginning of the consideration of the case at an open hearing of the court is scheduled for April 13.

On March 22, the deputies of the State Duma at a plenary session adopted a draft statement of the chamber “On the genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union by Germany and its accomplices during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.” The corresponding draft was submitted to the chamber by the Duma Committee on International Affairs.

The text of the document notes that the State Duma considers it important to give a judicial and legal assessment of crimes against humanity committed during the Great Patriotic War (WWII).

The day before, on March 21, the court recognized the murders of residents of the Belgorod region in 1941-1943 as genocide. The court established the fact of the genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union, which took place from July 1941 to August 1943 in the Belgorod region. It is noted that the occupiers from Germany formed “punitive battalions that massacred Soviet citizens and prisoners of war, made illegal arrests, and used cruel torture and torture.”

Earlier, at the end of January, the Stavropol Regional Court recognized the crimes of the Nazis in the region during the Second World War as genocide, as a result of which 28 thousand people died.