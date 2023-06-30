The fourth section of the Valencia Court has set the trial of the former president of the Generalitat and former PP minister Eduardo Zaplana for next January 9. There will be 40 sessions that will be distributed over about five months in which the former popular leader faces the charges of money laundering, bribery, falsification of a commercial document and administrative prevarication, for which the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor asks him for a sentence of 19 years in jail.

He will not be the only former Valencian president to sit on the bench. So will José Luis Olivas, for whom the prosecution is asking for six years in prison for his involvement in the so-called Erial case, which has investigated the alleged collection of commissions after the “rigged” award of the Wind Power Plan and the Inspections plans Vehicle Techniques (ITV). Together with the two former presidents, a supposed figurehead for Zaplana, Miguel Barceló, will sit on the bench; the alleged financial mastermind of the plot, Francisco Grau, the secretary of the former Minister of Labor, Mitsouko Henríquez, his former chief of staff, Juan Francisco García, and the businessmen brothers Vicente and José Cotino Escrivá, family of the former general director of the Police Juan Cotino.

Despite the multiple attempts by Zaplana’s defense to avoid trial, the head of the investigating court number 8 of Valencia decided last October to open an oral trial and the Court has set the start date this Friday.

According to the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office, the documents that led to the investigation contained a summary of the “procedures carried out” for the ITV concessions and the wind farms privatized by Zaplana. These documents, according to Anticorruption, “indicated the amount that the bidders had to pay to obtain said concessions or awards by virtue of the agreement reached with the defendant, who held the highest political and executive power of the Valencian Community, which would transfer the pertinent indications for the due adjudication agreed upon to his friend Juan Francisco García”. According to the public ministry, the tenders for these awards were designed establishing “subjective conditions” so that the companies of the Cotino (family of the former director general of Police) won the tenders “because they had the necessary information from the conditions and requirements favorable to its concession, to the detriment of the rest of the potential competitors, limiting competition as far as possible and, ultimately, creating the conditions in the highest level political bodies for this to be possible”.

The Prosecutor’s Office also recounts how the organization “used companies located abroad (…) created with the purpose of both receiving bribes for predetermined awards and to hide the illegal origin of the assets.” Panama, Andorra and Luxembourg were the first destinations for that money and for the return to Spain of that capital, “the creation of a corporate structure” was developed through which the acquisition of goods took place in whose deeds Zaplana never appeared despite because it was he himself who used them. The former minister not only avoided appearing in documents, but the plot, in telephone conversations and knowing that they could be tapped, referred to him as “the boss”, “our friend” or “the one you already know ”, as recounted by the prosecutor.