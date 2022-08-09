The Provincial Court of Valencia has sentenced a man to two years in prison for a crime of fraud for cheating on his girlfriend by posing as a professional athlete, to get her to give him money.

The now convicted and the victim met in June 2017 through a social network and, after several conversations, they began a romantic relationship. The man, who had already been convicted of fraud, was interested in the woman’s economic position and “mendaciously”, as the sentence indicates, told her that he had businesses in Marbella and ran a terrace in a luxury club in the Malaga town. He also told her that he was a professional soccer player, that he had played for an English team, where he had earned a lot of money and that he had deposits “of significant amounts of money in banks in Andorra and Spain.” To give more appearance to the lie, he wrote a false contract with Levante UD and a supposed bank document in which he reflected that he had 96,000 euros.

“Because of that appearance,” says the resolution, and with the excuse of his lack of liquidity because he had fixed-term savings in the bank, the now condemned man asked the victim for money, with the commitment to return it. She is she gave him up to 7,500 euros that she will now have to pay him back. But the victim became suspicious and she traveled to Las Palmas, where they stayed at the scammer’s mother’s house because, according to what she told him, they couldn’t stay in her luxury development because the Treasury was inspecting it. According to the victim herself, from the first day “she saw that she was a separate, stupid mother and she took advantage of it.”

In the sentence, the court considers that the convicted man devised the deception from the beginning of the relationship and later pretended to be “a successful businessman, mixing at the same time that facet and the alleged love that prosecuted him” to ask for money.

The Court adds that all the fraudulent maneuvers carried out by the false soccer player and businessman caused an error in the victim “who not only believed in the sentimental relationship they maintained but also in their economic capacity and in that return”, for which he agreed to give him the money.