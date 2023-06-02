The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, during the appearance in April to give explanations about the ‘Negreira case’. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

The judge investigating the Negreira case He considers that Javier Enríquez, son of former leader José María Enríquez Negreira, should be considered as being investigated and not as a witness, as up to now. According to a procedure to which EL PAÍS has accessed, the coach Javier Enríquez —who also charged from FC Barcelona for advice on arbitrations— will be investigated for a crime of money laundering. In his complaint for the payment of more than seven million euros from the club to the former vice president of the Technical Arbitration Committee (CTA), the Prosecutor’s Office had considered that the son should appear as a witness. But several of the accusations, including LaLiga, requested his status as an investigated and the court has so agreed.

The ruling, signed by the court clerk of the trial court number 1 of Barcelona, ​​adds that the secrecy of the proceedings has been decreed for a month, foreseeably to carry out investigative proceedings. Also, that the period under investigation be extended until, at least, 2001 and “up to the present moment.” That is the year in which Barça’s payments to Negreira allegedly began, according to judicial documentation.

Negreira’s son, who has worked as coach sports, appeared in several of the companies that his father used to collect from Barça. The investigation suspects that the club paid the former arbitration leader to alter the sports competition in his favor, hence what is being investigated is a crime of corruption in the sports field. In the case of Javier Enríquez, however, his work for the club —in which he analyzed the behavior of First and Second Division referees and gave advice on how to treat them— is documented and there is no doubt about the veracity of he. He coach he has vehemently disassociated himself from his father’s activities.

