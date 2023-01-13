The First Section of the Provincial Court of Seville has agreed to postpone the decision on the imprisonment of the former president of the Junta de Andalucía, José Antonio Griñán, to serve the prison sentence imposed by the ERE case until the former socialist leader concludes the radiotherapy sessions that he must receive for the prostate cancer that has been recently diagnosed. Once these sessions are over, your legal representation must communicate it “immediately” to the room, accompanying medical documentation, so that a new report is issued by the forensic doctor, according to the order issued this Friday and against which there is no room. resource.

The decision of the magistrates is known a day after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office was in favor of suspending Griñán’s entry into prison and the same morning that the PP, which acts as private prosecutor in the political piece of the fraudulent aid, he will present his writing adhering to the position of the public ministry. “In view of the forensic medical report, from which it is clear that it is not appropriate for the prisoner to be admitted to the prison, we understand that the execution of the sentence should be postponed, until the prisoner finishes the radiotherapy sessions given the inconveniences and risks that the treatment from the penitentiary center could entail, both from the point of view of the disease, as well as the dynamics of the center”, indicates the court order.

The letter establishes that, once Griñán finishes the treatment, he must be re-examined by the forensic doctor to “assess again, with more data, the convenience and possibility of his admission to the prison.” The magistrates indicate that the former president must “immediately” communicate the end of the radiotherapy sessions —23 sessions are planned, which he would receive from Monday to Friday, according to the first analysis of the forensic doctor—, providing all the medical documentation. In her letter, the Prosecutor’s Office demanded a “more precise report” from the forensic examiner on the state of health of the former president of the Board, since when she met with him she had not started treating him. The hearing also requests that a report be obtained from the health services of the prison “on the possibility of treating the disease” in it.

Griñán’s defense presented a letter on December 22 requesting the suspension of his imprisonment for suffering from newly diagnosed prostate cancer for which he would need hormone treatment and radiotherapy sessions incompatible with his stay in prison. The coroner warned in her report that the former leader’s illness is “very serious” and that his admission to a prison “does not help to deal with it.” He also stressed that his analysis was “predictive” by ignoring at that point the evolution of the disease and its possible side effects after taking medication and radiotherapy to which the former president was going to undergo.

That report, which serves as a basis for the magistrates to justify the suspension of the execution of the sentence of Griñán, sentenced to six years in prison for embezzlement, concludes that it is “a very serious illness” and understands that “there are possibilities of cure, but the evolution after taking medication and radiotherapy, of the possible side effects and even adverse effects that would lead either to its remission or to an unfavorable prognosis, is still unknown, ”says the order.

“With a cancer about to metastasize, it is essential to establish a treatment to determine how the patient evolves and if he stabilizes and from there it will be seen if he remits and if health care is compatible with being in jail or not, depending on what the doctors say”, José María Calero, Griñán’s lawyer, who has been very critical of those who have questioned that his client could receive the required medical attention while in prison, told this newspaper.

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, who was a counselor in the Andalusian governments of Griñán, pointed out this morning that the former socialist leader “has the same rights as other citizens regarding health care. The medical reports show that he would be clearly harmed by being imprisoned because it would impede the continuity of his treatment and what we all want is for him to recover, especially me because of the personal relationship that unites us”. From the Junta de Andalucía, the Minister of Justice, Antonio Nieto, has stated that “if it is decided that a person who has cancer does not enter prison, that decision must be made for everyone and in all cases action must be taken in the same way. Justice is just when it is universal and all people who are in those circumstances are treated fairly.

Since he was sentenced to six years in prison and 15 of absolute disqualification for embezzlement and prevarication by the Seville Court in November 2019, Griñán has filed all resources in all possible instances to try to prevent his entry into prison. Even before the arguments of the Supreme Court that ratified the sentence of the hearing were known, the family of the former president of the Board presented to the Government a request for partial pardon alleging humanitarian issues. He has also filed an annulment motion before the Supreme Court, arguing that his right to the presumption of innocence had been violated, the processing of which does not suspend his entry into prison, according to the high court.