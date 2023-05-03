The Provincial Court of Seville has initiated the procedures for the admission to prison of José Antonio Griñán after he has notified the court that he has finished the radiotherapy treatment to treat his prostate cancer. The courtroom agreed on January 13 to postpone his entry into jail to serve the six years in jail to which he was sentenced for the ERE case until he finished this therapy.

Now, the sentencing court, through an order issued this Tuesday, has asked the Institute of Legal Medicine to issue a report “as soon as possible, on whether the treatment prescribed is compatible with imprisonment” of the former president of the Junta de Andalucía.

Griñán was diagnosed with a prostate denocarcinoma, in scientific terms a Gleason grade 4+3 acin adenocarcinoma. (Prognosis grade group 3 in a classification from 1 to 5).

With this diagnosis, in January the court accepted as its own the criteria of the coroner’s report that examined Griñán in court at the beginning of the year after also analyzing the defendant’s diagnosis. The room then settled that from that report “it is clear that it is not appropriate for the prisoner to enter the prison.”

The Provincial Court thus responded to the request of the former president of the Board, who presented a letter at the end of last December requesting the suspension of imprisonment under article 80.4 of the Penal Code. This precept provides that the judges and courts may grant the suspension of any sentence imposed without being subject to any requirement in the event that the prisoner is afflicted with a very serious illness with incurable conditions.

Prevarication and embezzlement



At all times, yes, the court made clear its desire to put the ex-president in prison when he finished radiotherapy so that he could serve his sentence for two crimes of prevarication and embezzlement for corruption of the fraudulent ERE.

In fact, the court has already asked the Seville prison about the possibility that the former president receives treatment inside the prison after the radio has ended. In its response, the Seville prison explained to the Court that for “specialized” medical care, it has an agreement with the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) to refer incarcerated patients to the “specialized services” of the Macarena and Virgen del Rocío hospitals. , including in the agreed “comprehensive care process” “therapeutic procedures such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy sessions”, among other aspects.