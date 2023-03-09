“It has not been proven, in short, for the purposes of the crime of embezzlement, or theft of public wealth, or enrichment by the partners, or the subjective element underlying it, for which reason the responsibility of both their possible perpetrators, as well as their presumed cooperators or inducers”. Thus concludes the ruling of the Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Seville that acquits the 12 defendants for the alleged aid of more than one million euros granted by lnvercaria, a venture capital company of the Junta de Andalucía, for the development of the website of the entity Virtual International Fairs of Andalusia (FIVA).

The ruling on this separate piece of the macro-cause that investigates the management and aid granted by Invercaria, comes 10 years after the investigation began. A circumstance that Juan Carlos Alférez, a lawyer from the Constitución 23 law firm, wanted to highlight and who has led the defense of several of those involved in this long process. “From the deepest respect to the accusing parties, once again it is shown that we have to wait for the final result of the process, it is unsustainable to advance the sentences to the investigation phase. As can be seen, especially in this case, despite the fact that a police force, an investigative judge, a special prosecutor and a private and popular prosecution appreciated evidence of a crime, the crime did not exist for that reason, ”explains the lawyer, who abounds : “It is imperative that a public debate be opened on the issue, we must demand maximum respect for the presumption of innocence, since presenting people who are finally acquitted to society as guilty causes irreversible personal, moral and social damage.”

The court has acquitted the former presidents of Invercaria Tomás Pérez-Sauquillo and Laura Gómiz, the former financial director of the entity Antonio Nieto Garrido; his former directors Juan Vela Quiroga, Ramón Martín López, Isabel de Haro Aramberri, Bienvenido Martínez and Jacinto Cañete; and Mariano Pérez-Sauquillo, brother of the former president of Invercaria, and the representatives of Novasoft, Francisco José Barrionuevo, of Innovaes, Juan Antonio Bardón, and of Grupo Imagen, Francisco Gallardo.

In the process, the alleged irregular financing of a virtual fair portal through the Junta’s venture capital company with 1,005,700 euros between 2007 and 2009 was prosecuted. The project never saw the light of day, but, according to the arguments of the room: “The FIVA project, as stated in the previous rationale, responded to INVERCARIA’s own purposes, and the accusations have not proven that it was a non-viable project, or it was not reasonable to understand that it could be.” The judges also point out that the portal complied with its ordinary functions and that its billing was in accordance with market prices.

The magistrates also do not consider that the member companies of FIVA, whose owners have also been acquitted, enriched themselves by maintaining the entity billing and recall that none obtained benefits and that some, such as Barainsa and Grupo Imagen, “lost their investment, and Novasoft, the forgiven amount of 320 thousand euros”. “In relation to the possible enrichment of the partners of FIVA SL, it has also been stated that they had to bear more losses in the project than they actually suffered,” the ruling states.

Regarding the crime of theft of public funds, the judgment states that “it has not been proven that the public funds transferred to FIVA were intended to pay its supplier partners for services not provided or products actually received, or for a value significantly higher than that of market, nor that the products or services invoiced had been superfluous or unnecessary, not intended for the utility of the project”.

In the conclusion phase, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office decided to withdraw the accusations against Gómiz, Martín López and Vela and reduced the sentence requests against three other high-ranking officials from Invercaria. Initially, the Public Ministry had requested 19 years in prison for prevarication, embezzlement, trafficking and influence, negotiation prohibited to officials, document falsification and simulated contract.

This is the fourth acquittal that Pérez Sauquillo has accumulated in the different trials that he has accumulated in the macro-cause. The former president of Invercaria has also been sentenced in another four of them, one of them final, once the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence to three years in prison for embezzlement for aid granted to an olive company. He still has another 20 pending cases, while avoiding going to prison while waiting for the appeal that he has filed before the high court to be resolved.