Court of Rome: “Foreclosure of German properties to compensate victims of Nazism”

The Goethe Institut, the German Historical Institute, the German School and the German Archaeological Institute, owned by Germany in Rome, could be foreclosed if the government of Olaf Scholz does not compensate the victims of the Third Reich, who won the trials against Berlin .

Judge Miriam Iappelli raises a question of constitutional legitimacy. The magistrate of the civil court has challenged the decision of the Draghi government and is now aiming straight for the properties of Berlin in the capital. This is currently a possible scenario. But it is up to the Constitutional Court to express itself.

On the one hand, there is the right of the victims to have what is due to them recognised. On the other hand, there are the delicate relations between states. The executive led by Draghi had tried to find a political rather than a judicial solution: with decree law number 36 of April 30, 2022, the Italian government established that Germany must not compensate the Italian victims of the Third Reich. This is why Rome is making a 20 million euro fund available to families who have had relatives murdered by the Nazis.

But what is the consequence of these decree laws? “The enforcement proceedings cannot be initiated or continued and any enforcement proceedings undertaken are extinguished”. In short, no new trial against Berlin for the Italians murdered between 1 September 1939 and 8 May 1945. Furthermore, the won cases will not lead to the seizure of German properties in our country.

Iappelli’s reply

Now, however, there is a new reply from Judge Iappelli: “The creditors, to whom the Constitutional Court has recognized the right to have the infringement of the inviolable rights of the person ascertained before an Italian judge, committed on Italian territory by the forces of the Reich would suffer the suppression of their right to proceed with forced execution on the basis of the convictions obtained”. And again: “The legislator seems to have created (…) an imbalance in favor of the executed party of the present proceedings, exempting Germany from the prejudicial effects of the sentence”.

“This imbalance between the procedural parties – continues the magistrate – does not find a counterweight in the establishment of a refreshment fund”. And finally: Germany “would be the only sovereign state of the European Union which could escape the forced execution of sentences against it for the violation of inviolable rights of the person”.

The case in Italy was raised by Judge Iappelli after the trials won by the sons of Giorgio Angelantonio, deported to Dachau, and by the heirs of the partisan Gualberto Cavallina, another victim of the Nazis.