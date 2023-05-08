The process of removing the Francoist vestiges in Canary Islands towns, especially Santa Cruz de Tenerife, has run into a new obstacle. The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has provisionally suspended the catalog of Francoist vestiges, which develops the Historical Memory laws of 2007 and Democratic Memory of 2022, because it had not been published in its entirety in an official bulletin, something that leaves it without legal efficacy. The document – ​​appealed by the Raíces Historical Memory Claim Association – proposes to the municipalities which elements should be removed from their streets because they pay homage to the dictatorship. The Government of the Canary Islands understands that, although the court has upheld the claim of the group, which is very active in the defense of Francoist vestiges, the order does not question the catalog, nor does it enter into the substance of the law, and that the defect is appreciated in its resolution “it is resolved by fully publishing” the catalog in the official bulletin of the autonomous community (BOC), something that, they assure, will be done “immediately”.

The court – made up of magistrates Juan Ignacio Moreno-Luque Casariego, Jaime Guilarte Martín-Calero and Evaristo González González – argues that the order of the Ministry of Education of the Government of the Canary Islands published in the Official Canary Gazette, with which it supposedly entered into force, was not accompanied by the full content of the catalogue, but referred to the website of the Ministry of Education. “The publication of any administrative decision (…) must be complete and in the corresponding official bulletin”, the magistrates say in their resolution, issued on April 28 and to which EL PAÍS has had access. “It is not possible to refer to a web page of a Ministry whose content, in addition, could be varied by the administrative department that has control of it.”

In Santa Cruz de Tenerife alone, at least 79 Francoist vestiges survive —monuments, street names, shields, distinctions…—, according to this catalog, prepared by the regional Executive following the regional regulation approved in 2018. It stands out, above all, the so-called Monument to the dictator Francisco Franco located since 1966 in the heart of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the last of those remaining in Spain dedicated to the dictator. Those responsible for the City Council (governed by the Canary Islands Coalition or its precursors almost uninterruptedly since 1983) resist demands, pressure from the regional Executive (PSOE, Podemos, Nueva Canarias and Agrupación Socialista Gomera), studies or requests from historical memory associations.

The first version of the catalog includes the monuments of the Tenerife capital. This aspect constitutes, precisely, the main argument of the mayor, José Manuel Bermúdez (Canary Islands Coalition), to resist the removal of the vestiges of the dictatorship. “Santa Cruz de Tenerife has been removing symbols of Francoist origin for years,” the mayor recently wrote to this newspaper. “What this capital is demanding is legal security to apply the law.” “PSOE and Podemos try to show that it is a catalog of regional scope, but curiously it only refers to vestiges of a municipality, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, precisely the only one that did its homework years ago,” he added. The Deputy Minister of Culture and Cultural Heritage, Juan Márquez (Podemos), assured in November, on his part, that “legal uncertainty is generated by not complying with the law.” “The reasonable thing, and this is supported by the reports of the legal services, is that it be completed as the contributions from the other municipalities arrive,” he added.

This is the second setback that the Canarian government has suffered in the Canarian superior court this year in its attempt to dismantle the most significant memories of the dictatorship that still remain on the islands. In January, the same Chamber that has suspended the catalog agreed to protect as a precautionary measure the monument in honor of Franco erected in the center of Santa Cruz de Tenerife (a sculpture by Juan de Ávalos) until the appeal filed by an association against the decision of the Island Council not to declare it a site of cultural interest. In this case, the group that achieved the temporary protection of the monument was the Association for the Investigation and Protection of the Historical Heritage San Miguel Arcángel. On that occasion, the higher court considered that the law provides for “the possibility of reinterpretation or significance” of the monument “in any other sense than it could have as a Francoist monument,” reports Efe.