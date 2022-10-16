The Court of Foreign Experts at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department managed to maintain high separation rates in the cases brought before it during more than three years, since assuming its duties in 2019, reaching 90% of the approximately 200 commercial cases, with a value of financial claims up to to about three billion dirhams.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, said that the results of the performance indicators in the Abu Dhabi courts reflect the soundness of the advanced and sustainable approach followed by the department, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi, to provide an advanced judicial system that supports the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing a world-class service that meets the requirements of residents and investors of various nationalities.

He pointed to the Judicial Department’s interest in providing a flexible mechanism for resolving disputes related to foreign investors, hence the establishment of the first foreign expert court in May 2019, which held its first session on June 11, to issue the first bilingual judgment on June 25, 2019, based on the decision to form it. From a judge and two foreign experts to adjudicate cases related to business, investment projects, and disputes between litigants from the business community, and to issue judgments in both Arabic and English, in line with the initiative to adopt English as a second language for Abu Dhabi court procedures, allowing judicial services for all without language barriers.

He explained that Abu Dhabi courts are adopting a unique litigation experience by launching various projects to promote remote litigation, whether in the stage of registering requests and lawsuits or preparation and trial, as well as launching self-registration services through the department’s electronic portal and smart case file, and activating visual communication trials for all cases, so that it allows The parties may attend the hearings from anywhere, in addition to issuing guidelines related to performance orders in commercial materials, receivership, check execution and the work of the case management office.

It is worth noting that according to Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2017, amending some provisions of the Civil Procedures Law, the legislator created judicial departments consisting of a judge and two local (citizens) or international (foreign) experts, as it stipulated that the Minister of Justice or the head of the entity may The local judiciary – each according to his competence – may refer all or some of the cases that fall within the jurisdiction of the total departments specified in this law to one or more departments headed by a single judge assisted by two local or international experts, and based on the legislative mandate contained in Article “30” bis of this The decree issued the Head of the Judicial Department Decision No. 6 of 2019, regarding foreign experts in the courts.