Highlights: Sankat Mochan temple opened with guidelines amid Corona epidemic

Devotees will have to use masks to visit the Sankat Mochan temple in the Corona period

By following social distancing, devotees will be able to see the temple.

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

Devotees will now be able to see Sri Sankatmochan Hanuman in Mahadev’s city of Kashi. The temple will be opened to general devotees from September 20, 6 months after the lockdown caused by the global pandemic Corona. The Mahant of the temple, Vishambharanath Mishra, has given information by tweeting it. Nbt online In a conversation with Vishambharanath Mishra told that in the initial phase the temple has been opened for a short time. From September 20, devotees will be able to see Rambhakt Hanuman from 6 am to 10:30 pm and from 3 to 7:30 pm in the evening.

Devotees will have to use masks to visit the Sankat Mochan temple in the Corona period. Along with this, the devotees must pass through the sanitizer tunnel at the entrance of the temple before entering the temple. Also, by following social distancing, devotees will be able to have darshan in the temple.

Now temple opened for devotees

After the opening of Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav ​​temple, devotees were waiting for the court of Sankat Mochan Baba to open. After preparations to avoid the global epidemic corona in the temple, it has now been decided to open it for devotees.