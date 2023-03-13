The director of the CNI, Esperanza Casteleiro, at her inauguration in July 2022. Chema Moya (EFE)

The Court of Barcelona has relaunched the investigation of the pegasus case, the alleged espionage of Catalan political leaders through an Israeli computer program. The court has revoked the decision of a judge to close the case without carrying out any investigative procedure and has ordered that, as requested by the presumed injured parties – the deputies of Esquerra Republicana Josep Maria Jové and Diana Riba – be summoned to testify the president of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), Esperanza Casteleiro, to report on the “purchase and use” by the organization of the spyware, and if it was used on the mobile phones of the two deputies.

Jové and Riba filed a complaint for the alleged spying on their mobile phones through the Pegasus program, which is marketed by the Israeli company NSO. A Barcelona judge admitted the complaint for processing, but did not agree to any of the steps requested by the lawyers, considering them “useless” for the investigation. Both politicians appealed the decision and now the Third Section of the Barcelona Court has agreed with them. The magistrates consider that it is “contradictory” and “inconsistent” to admit a complaint if there are indications of a crime and, instead, “deny the basic procedure of taking a statement” from the defendant, NSO. The Prosecutor’s Office had opposed this measure, considering that the Spanish courts are not competent.

The Court of Barcelona orders that the Israeli company be summoned, as a legal person, as being investigated and that it request “information from the CNI on the purchase and use of the software” Pegasus in relation to Jové and Riba. The director of the agency, Esperanza Casteleiro —who replaced Paz Esteban in office last May— will also be called to testify as a witness “to report on these aspects.” According to the resolution, this appearance must serve to prove whether, as the CNI has explained, the use of the program “has been done in accordance with the provisions of the law”, that is, under the authorization of a magistrate of the Supreme Court and by a certain period of time.

Another of the measures agreed upon by the Court of Barcelona, ​​and to which the plaintiffs opposed, is that Jové and Riba hand over the mobile phones allegedly attacked in order to carry out an “analysis and a judicial expert report” on the espionage. The court assumes that it is possible that traces of the intrusion are no longer found in these mobiles given the “typology” of the software Pegasus and the time elapsed since they were attacked (2019), but maintains that they must be made available to the Mossos Central Computer Crime Unit, or the one that the judge determines, to be analyzed. Likewise, the court summons the judge to take a statement from Jové and Riba as injured parties.

The Court also urges the investigative magistrate to decide whether this case should be added to the one before the Investigating Court 32 of Barcelona on spying on the cell phones of the Minister of Business and Labor Roger Torrent and the Barcelona councilor Ernest Maragall, both from ERC. The room considers that the accumulation would be “pertinent” to avoid the reiteration of “complex” investigative proceedings, since it affects, on the one hand, commercial entities based in other countries and, on the other, public institutions such as the CNI.

