Vox will have to pay a fine of 233,324.22 euros for irregular financing. This was decided by the Court of Auditors, the highest oversight body for political parties and the public sector, putting an end to a disciplinary procedure initiated last February, after examining the accounts of the far-right party for 2019, the year in which the party entered the institutions and began to receive funding from the State.

The Court of Auditors has concluded that Vox committed two very serious continued violations of the Organic Law on the Financing of Political Parties (LOFPP), by collecting targeted donations, which are expressly prohibited, to finance the complaint filed by the far-right party against the former president of the Generalitat Quim Torra and paying the bail of a young man prosecuted for the death of a thief.

In the first case, the fine is 50,000 euros, which is the minimum set by law for very serious offences; while in the second, its amount amounts to 183,324.22 euros, which is double the amount irregularly collected: 91,662.11 euros. In total, Santiago Abascal’s party must pay 233,324.22 euros to the public treasury, although it can file an administrative appeal before the Supreme Court. To get an idea of ​​the amount of the fine, it corresponds to 68.5% of the total amount of those imposed by the Court of Auditors on political parties in 2021 and 17.6% in 2022.

On April 17, 2019, Vox opened a collection through its website to “do justice” and raise the 15,000 euros that the High Court of Justice of Catalonia demanded to file a complaint against the former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Quim Torra. The party boasted that it had raised the amount it needed in just four hours and recorded income of 31,664.80 euros in its accounts. However, the Court of Auditors only considered the collection of 10,563.45 euros to be irregular, since the rest of the money came from contributions from its own members.

On July 15, 2019, Vox launched a new campaign crowdfunding with the slogan #AyudemosABorja to pay the bail of a young man from Malaga sentenced to two years in prison for the death of a thief whom he chased and beat as he fled after stealing a woman’s bag in Fuengirola (Malaga). With this second initiative, Vox collected another 120,482.93 euros from 5,770 donors; a figure that remains at 91,662.11 euros after excluding members.

On its website, Vox required donors to tick a box stating that they had read and understood Article 4 of the Law on Party Financing, which expressly states that donations to political parties will be “non-targeted” and will be “irrevocable.” However, the Court of Auditors considers that this warning does not whitewash donations that were manifestly irregular.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Vox argued that, in the case of the #AyudemosABorja campaign, the party merely acted as an intermediary and that all the money raised was deposited on August 13, 2019, in the Criminal Court number 9 of Malaga, so there was no financial gain on its part. However, the Court of Auditors refutes this argument, emphasizing that the income was made in the account that Vox has opened to receive donations and recalls that these entail tax benefits, both for the party and for the donors.

Specifically, a total of 4,516 donors to the Vox campaign benefited from a reduction in their personal income tax base for a total amount of 88,746.41 euros, a reduction that they would not have been able to apply if they had given the money directly to Borja or if the party itself had not included this income as donations in its Form 182 tax return to the tax agency (AEAT).

The Court of Auditors warns that accepting Vox’s thesis that these revenues were not actually donations to the party itself, as they declared them at the time to the Treasury, “would cause serious harm to each of the people who made donations and deducted them from their tax base when filing their income tax return. This would leave the door open to a possible sanctioning procedure, since amounts were deducted to which, according to what Vox now claims, they were not entitled,” it stresses. In other words, to avoid the fine from the Court of Auditors, Vox exposes thousands of its donors to the possibility of being sanctioned for tax irregularities.

In fact, the resolution alleges, Vox had no obligation to allocate the money raised to the purpose it advertised, since donations to political parties, unlike what happens with foundations, cannot in any case be for specific purposes and are irrevocable. The latter is what happened, the report recalls, “with the money received for the complaint against Quim Torra, which exceeded the amount of 15,000 euros.” [necesarios para abonar la finanza] and that Vox did not return” to those who made the payments. And he explains: “If all or part of the amount received was not allocated to the previously announced purpose, none of the donors could demand or claim anything from the party by any means.”

Therefore, the Court of Auditors concludes that “the donated money did become part of Vox’s assets.” [en contra de lo que este alega]since the party was the only one that had the ability to decide what to do with the money it had in its current account.” The attribution of a specific purpose to the fundraising campaigns responded to a strategy to achieve “a greater mobilization of people who are willing to finance the party to carry out the announced activity or project,” as Vox itself has acknowledged in its allegations.

The Court of Auditors considers that the far-right party was responsible for these irregularities “through fault or negligence”, as it did not act “with the required diligence” in complying with a law that it is obliged to know, and therefore imposes the payment of 233,324.22 euros for two very serious continued infringements that will be recorded in the register of political parties.

This is the first sanction imposed by the Court of Auditors on Vox, but it may not be the last. The auditing body has detected new irregularities in the far-right party’s accounts for 2020; among others, cash deposits through ATMs for a total amount of 102,048.30 euros. Although most of these deposits, which Vox attributes to the sale of promotional products, are less than 300 euros, 53 of them exceed this legal limit and the Court of Auditors suspects that they could be covert donations; to which are added new targeted donations for 2,574 euros. These irregularities may give rise to the opening of new disciplinary proceedings.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_