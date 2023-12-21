The Court of Auditors has issued an order in which it explains why it rejected Puigdemont's statement by videoconference in the trial for the costs of the processes. Puigdemont did not ask to testify in this way until last November 13, a year after the procedure to interrogate him was admitted and when there were only four days left for the oral hearing. A few days before Puigdemont's request, the PSOE and Junts had sealed the pact to support the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez in exchange, among other things, for promoting an amnesty law for those accused of the illegal independence process in Catalonia. In parallel with the request to testify by videoconference at the hearing if it were to be held, the Junts leader raised the possible suspension of the trial, considering that the Court of Auditors should wait to hear the resolution of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). on the appeal presented by the independence leaders against the Supreme Court ruling that convicted them of sedition and embezzlement.

Last November, the Court of Auditors ruled out the claim to suspend the declaration, considering in an order that the challenge of the Supreme Court ruling before the Strasbourg court does not have to paralyze the procedure due to alleged accounting responsibility that is being followed in the body. Spanish inspector. Puigdemont's defense – led by lawyer Gonzalo Boye – appealed the decision of the counselor in charge of the case, Elena Hernáez, who has now rejected this challenge through an order in which she explains that Puigdemont had authorized the non-face-to-face statement – at the request of the defenses of other investigated people – since December 16, 2022 and did not request it until November 13, on the eve of the oral hearing, which took place at the Court of Accounts on the 17th of the same month.

The request for a statement by videoconference arrived at the court four days after the PSOE and Junts had agreed in Geneva to promote the amnesty law for the leaders of the processes. The pact included extending the effects of this law not only to criminal sentences imposed by the judges and courts of this jurisdiction, but also to administrative and accounting responsibilities. The latter are those investigated by the Court of Accounts, which after the trial last November has pending the ruling regarding the demands of the Prosecutor's Office and Catalan Civil Society regarding the irregular use of funds to promote the processes. The Prosecutor's Office asks that the independence leaders be sentenced to return 3.4 million euros spent for this purpose to the public coffers, while the Catalan Civil Society estimates the diverted funds at 5.3 million euros.

In parallel, the defense of Oriol Junqueras has asked to paralyze this accounting procedure before the upcoming approval of the amnesty law proposal that is now being processed in the Congress of Deputies. The court has asked the parties for a report on this request, and the Prosecutor's Office has already sent a report in which it asks the Court of Accounts not to stop the proceedings – now focused on the preparation of the sentence, after the trial last November – , because the aforementioned bill is still in the parliamentary processing phase. The Prosecutor's Office text states that the content and entry into force of the amnesty law is “a future and relatively uncertain fact.”

The date of publication of the ruling now depends on how quickly the parties send the court their conclusions on this accounting procedure. Typically, these conclusions are presented at trial, but Counselor Hernáez offered defenses and accusations to submit them in writing, and this was agreed and ratified on November 17 at the end of the hearing at the Court of Accounts. Sources from the oversight body estimate that the sentence will probably have to be handed down, even if the case is later filed, because the successive phases of the parliamentary debate on said bill will give time for the resolution to be drafted, especially after the reform of the Senate regulations. , promoted by the PP to not apply the emergency procedure to the text and thus delay its approval.