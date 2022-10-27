Facade of the Court of Auditors, in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

The Court of Auditors has requested greater control of the foundations linked to political parties, after verifying in its last report on the activity of these entities that half of them did not submit their annual accounts for 2018 and 2019 on time, and that in some cases have not even provided any data on their accounting. For this reason, the control report on foundations proposes to better guarantee this work through a series of measures, among which is to establish a minimum amount from which it is mandatory to notify the data of the foundations within a maximum period of three months. donations they receive, especially from legal entities.

The report of the Court of Auditors contemplates for the first time separately the activity of 51 foundations linked to parties. Among the main conclusions of this audit work, it is indicated that in 2018 only 23 foundations and entities of the 51 mentioned submitted their annual accounts on time, 22 did so outside the period established by law, which ended on June 30 of the following year. . On the other hand, six of them did not present the accounts, so the court has not been able to audit their financing. In 2019, 16 foundations and entities presented the accounts on time, 26 did so after the deadline and nine did not present them. Hence, it is proposed to establish the aforementioned peremptory term to comply with this legal obligation.

The document also shows that 19 foundations and political entities of the 51 audited remained inactive in the years 2018 and 2019, and that several of them have agreed to their dissolution and extinction in subsequent years. In addition, six of them had a negative net worth at the end of the 2019 financial year. Consequently, the report proposes to “adjust” the economic activities of the foundations and to do so “prepare a restructuring plan in order to achieve the necessary balance of assets, in case of presenting a negative patrimonial situation”.

The Court of Auditors has verified, on the other hand, that only 21 foundations linked to political organizations of the aforementioned total of 51 analyzed have registered in the specific section of the Register of Political Parties, when all should have done so, in accordance with the forecasts of the 2002 Political Parties Law itself.

In view of this situation, the supervisory body proposes to also require as a requirement to attend the calls for public subsidies addressed to foundations and entities linked or dependent on political parties, the “mandatory registration of those in the specific section of the Registry of Political Parties” . It also considers it necessary to require that such registration “state the nature of the relationship, the economic relations between both organizations and the activities that are going to be carried out by the foundation or entity.”

As for private contributions and donations, the audit shows that they amounted to a total of 2 and 1.6 million euros in 2018 and 2019, respectively, following a downward trend (in 2017 they received 2.7 million euros). The report highlights a series of breaches such as “donations deposited in ordinary bank accounts by not having specific accounts opened for this purpose”, as well as “donations from legal entities without providing the agreement of the competent social body”. The existence of “cash deliveries resulting from collaboration agreements not notified to the Court of Accounts” and donations from legal entities that have not been notified to the supervisory body within three months of their acceptance are also verified.

On the other hand, the total subsidies received by foundations and political entities amounted to 3.3 and 3.1 million euros in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The Court of Auditors emphasizes that “in cases in which the review has found ineligible expenses, the ministries or bodies granting the subsidies will be informed in order to request the corresponding reimbursement”. The supervisory body also records that a total of 24 foundations and seven political entities had not published the annual accounts for the 2018 and 2019 financial years on their website, nor the conclusions of the audit report, contrary to the provisions of the regulations. valid.