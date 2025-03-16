The Court of Accounts will present next Thursday to Congress and the Senate its latest report indicating that the cost of public resources used in the bank restructuring process, dated January 1, 2022, rose to 71,833 million euros, which represents an increase of 5,256 million euros with respect to the previous calculation of the agency.

It is about Supervision report of the actions of the Banking Restructuring Fund (FROB) and the Bank of Spain in the merger between Caixabank and Bankia and the situation of the bank restructuring process as of December 31, 2021, which the president of the Court, Enriqueta Chicano, will expose the mixed commission for relations with the Court of Accounts.

Although the supervisory agency had been updating the rescue figure, in that document the impact of the merger between Bankia and Caixabank took into account, in November 2021. And, in the previous analysis Bankia was the only credit entity Restructured that was still participated by the Frob.

Through the merger between the two entities, the FROB replaced in its balance the value of its indirect participation of 62% in Bankia for another participation, also indirect, In CaixaBank of 16.1%. All this was done by the Frob through BFA, an entity that has 100% and that encompasses seven Spanish savings banks, including Caja Madrid and Bancaja.

The cost of 71,833 million euros It was obtained based on the amounts of the resources committed and discounting the items that represent income, lower costs, resources not arranged or canceled and capital participations or credits that still maintained the FROB as of December 31, 2021.

Cost increase

The Court of Accounts warned, of course, that the estimation of the cost of the restructuring process “cannot be considered definitive” because there are certain operations after 2021 that can cause an increase or a decrease in those 71,833 million euros.

Thus, of the cost of public resources used in the bank restructuring process there were 50,622 million euros that correspond to FROB and others 21,273 million contributions from credit entities. In parallel, there was a negative impact of 62 million euros attributable to the Bank of Spain.

The main component of the cost, explained the Court of Accounts, was the derivative of capital contributions and participatory quotas, with a total of 52,716 million representing 73% of the cost. Of the processes that meant a higher cost were those of BFA/Bankia, with 17,590 million; those of the Caixabank savings boxes (CX), with 12,691 million; CAM Banco, with 12,560 million; and NCG, with 9,229 million.

In its report, the Court of Auditors pointed out that both the FROB, and the Fund for Guarantee of Deposits of Credit Entities and the Bank of Spain They fulfilled “properly” The applicable regulations in the actions undertaken in the bank restructuring processes.

The institution also considers that the monitoring and control actions of the restructuring processes carried out by the entities have been, in general, “Adequate.”

Millions in judgments

Throughout the supervised period, the FROB and the guarantee fund had undertaken or appeared in a series of judicial actions aimed at the recovery of the resources that They could have been subtracted from credit entities in a way not adjusted to law.

At the end of 2021, the FROB had recovered a total of 40 million euros by income derived from sentences and coasts. For its part, the guarantees fund entered 14 million euros (including coasts) by one of the two procedures initiated in its day by the FROB against managers of financial entities.

It was also pointed out in the report that Frob exercises a Proper management monitoring of the asset management society from the bank restructuring (SAREB), known as the ‘bad bank’.

The Court added that the monitoring and control actions of the management of the participated entities had been adequate, although it warns that the actions of monitoring and control of the divestment in BFA/Caixabank presents “An improvement opportunity.”

And, none of the agreements of the Council of Ministers for which the disinvestment period was extended, currently set in December 2025, had taken into consideration the necessary actions for the disinversion of the participation that the Frob maintains in BFA, which will have to occur, the Court of Accounts pointed out, through a liquidation process of this society “most likely.”

The Supervisory Report indicated that currently the FROB does not have a strategic document that, integrally, includes a planning, temporary programming and a methodology of all the necessary actions to carry out the activity of Disinversion in BFA.

Therefore, the Court of Accounts believed that in order to “reduce uncertainty and facilitate planning” FROB could incorporate the analysis of different alternative scenarios for disinversion for The execution of the sale of participation in CaixaBankcalculating the recoverable amount taking into account as variables the sale price of the action and the time of executing the divestment.

Fusion

On the other hand, the Court of Auditors pointed out that both the Bank of Spain and the FROB had adequately “the regulations in the exercise of their respective powers” properly ” In relation to Bankia’s fusion with CaixaBankperfected in March 2021, and the merger operation had been developed, in all its phases, according to the applicable regulations.

Finally, the report indicated that the recommendation that the Court of Accounts made in its report prior to the FROB can be fulfilled, consisting of the fact that this entity establishes a BFA management system that facilitates the verification of the conditions established in the formalized agreements between BFA and Bankia for the Cost distribution for legal contingencies derived from the marketing of hybrids and the public offer for subscription of Bankia shares.