Genoa – “In Italy we are witnessing a hypertrophic proliferation of normsoften inconsistent and not adequately considered, which they generate in the operator of law and justice confusion and interpretative difficulties“. This was reported by the president of the jurisdictional section of the Court of Auditors of Liguria, Emma Rosatiin his report on the occasion of the opening of the judicial year.

“We are seeing one more and more frequently excessive and abnormal regulatory productionfragmented, pulverized into laws and little laws, sometimes uncoordinated and magmatic, in almost all sectors of civil life – he reiterates – which causes confusion and difficulties in the operator of law and justice, since it often introduces elements that are difficult to reconcile with the regulatory framework pre-existing and generates confusion”.

For this reason, the accounting magistrate hopes “a necessary 'technical stop' to extemporaneous procedural reformsnot adequately considered and often voted through emergency decrees, even if very often they have nothing to do with necessity and urgency because the country does not need impunity, but serious and constructive changes in terms of responsibility administrative and justice, through organic reform lawsin compliance with constitutional principles and the European Union”.

In particular, Rosati mentions “the new extension of the so-called tax shieldwhich appears to be completely unjustified and driven only by the underlying intention of putting an end to the conduct causing damage to the treasury by public administrators, masking the motivation with the so-called fear of signature, which would make the aforementioned administrators fearful and inert in taking action, so as not to incur liability”.

The last extension to the end of 2024, he continues, “could have the distorting effect of unnecessarily lengthening the consequences of a 2020 rule, dictated for the emergency period by Covid-19, giving rise to the widespread desire for a stabilizing effect of exclusion of the prosecution of seriously negligent conduct, once fully implemented, forever limiting administrative liability to purely intentional conduct”.

This, he concludes, “causes alarm and dismay throughout the judicial judiciary, especially due to the negative repercussions on the country, at serious risk of waste of public money and mismanagement and, above all, in the current historical contingency of spending huge funds public of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan”.

Finally, the president expresses “dismay at the bill proposed by deputy Foti, with which it is intended to make changes to the control, consultative and fiscal responsibility functions of the Court of Auditors. To limit ourselves only to the jurisdictional profile, it appears very it is alarming that the administrative liability for compensation is reduced to a merely sanctioning liabilitywith the application of real sanctions linked to the salary, between a minimum and a maximum, making compensation sentences for damage to the public treasury meaningless”.

Artificial intelligence: “Beware of data transparency, but it can be useful for justice”

During her report, the president of the jurisdictional section of the Court of Auditors of Liguria also spoke about artificial intelligence and its possible uses in the judicial field. “The application ofartificial intelligence to justice has proven to have enormous potential. The adoption of predictive justice presents numerous potential benefits: first of all, it can help reduce the discretion of judicial decisions, ensuring greater consistency in the application of the law”.

“AI can help identify the high-risk cases or high priority, allowing the Courts to allocate resources more efficiently – said Emma Rosati – Furthermore, artificial intelligence algorithms can analyze large amounts of legal data, including legislative texts, judicial precedents and court decisions, in order to provide valuable support to judicial decisions. For example, a predictive justice system can be trained on a large set of past judicial decisions, allowing predictions to be made about future outcomes. In short, digital innovations “can offer benefitssuch as greater legal certainty and uniformity in legal interpretations”.

However, Rosati drew attention to the risks: “If the data used to train predictive models contained bias or discrimination, these could be amplified by machine learning algorithms, leading to unfair or incorrect decisions. It is therefore essential to guarantee quality, the impartiality and transparency of the data used in predictive justice systems and regulate it in a serious and thorough way, since it will certainly have massive use in the future”.

For the president, “it is important to underline that the introduction of these technologies requires special attention to guarantee transparency, impartiality and the protection of fundamental rights and that the opening of these new frontiers must find a necessary balance between the use of technologies and the human role in the decision-making process, which can never fail, under penalty a robotic product, cold, aseptic and devoid of sensitivity and humanity”.

Regional prosecutor Leoni on the healthcare system: “The administrations are called to reorganize resources”

The regional prosecutor of the Court of Auditors of Liguria, Roberto Leoni, also addressed the issue of healthcare in his report. “There are cases in which what is accused of medical malpractice is not because the doctor or nurse is incompetent or asleep, but because there is a poor organizational system. This is the case of long waiting lists. this issue will be treated more substantively during the equalization of the final balance sheet of the Region, but today I wanted to underline that the timeliness of treatment plays a decisive role. Long waits, right from the diagnostic phase, can jeopardize the full effectiveness of the therapies: the health administrations and the Region are called to reflect and reorganize resources”.

Of course, Leoni admitted, “it is clear that there is a shortage of resources, no one questions it. But if we put doctors on the cross, it is bad for everyone. From the observation of the prosecutor's office it emerged that some events are characterized by damage to the patient's health, compensated by the health administrations, not due to the inadequacy of the independently assessed technical performance received, but rather due to the delay with which the therapy was carried out. The issue, therefore, involves not so much medical practice, but rather the organization of the assistance service”. Finally, the accounting magistrate recalled that the right to health “is basically free and generalized by the Constitution: it is useless for us to go around it. If there are different plans that emerge because, as far as I am concerned as a magistrate, I have to refer to the current regulations”.

Toti's reply

On the critical situation of the waiting lists, also raised today by the Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Auditors of Liguria, “I await suggestions, if there are any”. Thus the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, at the end of the inauguration of the judicial year of the Ligurian Court of Auditors, replies to the regional prosecutor who in his report also placed emphasis on the situation of waiting lists in healthcare. “From a performance point of view, a rather well-known fact is underlined – the governor points out – there is a crisis throughout the country and probably throughout Europe. Shortage of doctors, increase in the elderly population, increase in performance arrears after the Covid frost: we are trying to remedy everything.” Toti adds that he hopes that “there will be substantial help from the magistrates to achieve the objective, aiming more and more at the operational result rather than at formal control”. For the governor, “there is no doubt that we need to invest more in the healthcare system, but above all we need to simplify those rules over which the Court of Auditors supervises. I believe that the spirit with which the procurement code was reformed is the spirit that must permeate public administration: that is, an ever greater attention to the result but not to the form. Otherwise, we respect all forms, but the performances do not arrive and the services to citizens continue to be lacking”.