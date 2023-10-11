A super partes psychiatric assessment, this is the decision of the Court of Assizes of Milan towards Alessia Pifferi

The Court of Assizes of Milan has ordered a new psychiatric assessment for Alessia Pifferi, the mother who abandoned little Diana at home alone for six days. The 18-month-old girl died of starvation.

It will be evaluated ability to understand and will by Alessia Pifferi and hers social danger. A decision taken yesterday by the Court, 10 October 2023. The expert will have to evaluate what the defendant’s capacity was at the time of the facts. The ability of a mother who left her daughter at home alone, without food or water, for almost a week, to go to Leffe and be with her partner. A woman who lied to everyone, to her family who was convinced that Diana was with her and to that same man, to whom she had told that she had left her youngest daughter at the seaside with her aunt.

The doctors at San Vittore have established that Alessia Pifferi suffers from a cognitive disorder and what his IQ is equal to that of an 8 year old girl. An expert opinion which was also confirmed by the defense consultant and a thought which, however, was not shared by the prosecution and by Pifferi’s own family, according to whom the woman was more than capable of understanding what it meant to leave the little girl alone Diana.

Thus the Court of Assizes of Milan, at the end of the last hearing, ordered a super partes expertise. What does it mean? That the appointed expert is not part of the defense or prosecution. A medical judgment impartial.

The reaction of Alessia Pifferi’s sister

She expected it, Alessia Pifferi’s sister has always described her as one liar and a good actress. Here are his words after the Court’s decision: