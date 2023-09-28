Headquarters of the Court of Accounts in Madrid. Pablo Monge

The Court of Auditors has approved two reports in which it once again issues serious warnings to political parties about the rigor that must govern the financing of their activities, pointing specifically to Vox, Más País, PDeCat and Més per Mallorca, for having incurred in behaviors susceptible to sanctions. The supervisory body has detected in these four cases an alleged breach of the law regarding donations, which could mean that fines will be imposed.

The reports refer to the years 2018 and 2019. With respect to the cases indicated, the supervisory body has reported the opening of procedures that may be subject to administrative sanctions. The aforementioned non-compliance would have constituted a violation of article 17 of the Political Party Financing Law. This provision establishes that “the acceptance of donations or contributions that contravene the limitations or requirements” established in other sections of the law itself will be considered a very serious infraction.

The legislation is detailed in the description of these limitations and requirements, which include, for example, the provision that “amounts donated to political parties must be paid into accounts opened in credit institutions exclusively for that purpose” and that “ The income made in these accounts will only be those that come from these donations.” To this end, the political party will inform the credit institutions in which it has open accounts and the Court of Accounts, which one or which are intended exclusively for the receipt of donations. Likewise, the credit institutions “will report annually to the Court of Auditors about the donations that have been entered into the aforementioned accounts.”

Reports from the Court of Accounts indicate that Más País breached the law by accepting donations from legal entities; Vox, Més per Mallorca and the PDeCAT, for receiving finalist donations – such as those aimed at financing a specific action of the party – and Vox for also accepting unidentified donations. These data belong to the reports in which the supervisory body presents the data that it has considered most relevant from the accounting of 29 parties in 2018 and 32 in 2019. The total public financing received by said group of parties amounted to almost 555 million euros , 183 million in 2018 and 372 million euros in 2019.

The parties and their institutional groups received 171 and 178 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively, for their ordinary operations and security expenses. In parallel, electoral subsidies amounted to 12 million in 2018 and 194 million in 2019, when general, regional, local and European Parliament elections were called.

In another section, the reports review the general economic situation of the political forces, confirming that some of them are in a situation of negative assets, and specifically three in a bankruptcy phase “prior to their dissolution”, as is the case of Initiative per Catalunya-Verds, En Marea and Democratic Convergència de Catalunya. The problems of some foundations linked to political organizations are also mentioned. Specifically, it refers to Disenso, linked to Vox, as well as Pablo Iglesias and Ideas, linked to the PSOE. The Court of Auditors estimates the equity imbalance of the first at 70,020 euros, and at 2.2 million and 146,138 euros, respectively, in the case of the other two.