CEIS firefighters rescue a person who had an accident on the A30, in Cieza, from inside a car in 2017. / CEIS

The Court of Accounts has archived the case related to the alleged irregular payment of overtime to firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia during 2017.

In this way, the provisional liquidation act against the members of the Governing Board of the Consortium that