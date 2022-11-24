The Prosecutor’s Office does not appreciate irregularities and has not filed a claim in the procedure for an alleged accounting damage to the Community in 2017
The Court of Accounts has archived the case related to the alleged irregular payment of overtime to firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia during 2017.
In this way, the provisional liquidation act against the members of the Governing Board of the Consortium that
