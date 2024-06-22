The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a man was obligated to return an amount of 24,500 dirhams, in addition to 2,500 dirhams in compensation, after he obtained the money in his capacity as a lawyer to file a lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that a man be obligated to pay him 24,500 dirhams, in addition to the legal interest at the rate of 12% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit, and obligating him to compensate him in the amount of 5,000 dirhams with expenses and fees, indicating that he contracted with the defendant in his capacity as a lawyer. To file a lawsuit to claim the value of a check in the amount of 850 thousand dirhams, he handed him 24 thousand and 500 dirhams as part of the fees, then he discovered that the defendant did not have the capacity of a lawyer, and he attached a copy of an agreement contract, a copy of an agency, and pictures of receipts for transferring amounts.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that what is established from the attached contract is that the plaintiff contracted with the defendant to represent him in a lawsuit claiming the value of a check, and what is proven from the attached receipts is that the plaintiff transferred and deposited a total of 24 thousand and 500 dirhams in the defendant’s account, indicating that The contract concluded between them bears the name “Legal Consultations” added to it, and the authorized director, whose name the consulting company bears, appeared before the case management office, and did not present any plea or defense despite being able to answer. He may be absent at the specified session, so the court can only rule to cancel the contract and oblige the defendant to return the amount paid to the plaintiff.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request to award him financial compensation in the amount of 5,000 dirhams, the court indicated that it concluded that the defendant had violated the agreement that is the subject of the lawsuit, by not representing the plaintiff in the lawsuit agreed upon with him, despite receiving an amount of 24 thousand and 500 dirhams from him, and therefore his contractual error was proven. Who caused damage to the plaintiff, represented by depriving him of the amounts delivered to him, which the court deems the plaintiff entitled to financial compensation in the amount of 2,500 dirhams, and it ruled to annul the contract concluded between the plaintiff and the defendant, and to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 27 thousand dirhams, and obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.