The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled that a woman must pay a car rental company an amount of 42 thousand and 219 dirhams, the rental value of a car that the defendant rented for about 28 months.

In the details, a car rental company filed a lawsuit against a woman, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her an amount of 42 thousand and 219 dirhams, with a delay interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and obligating her to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant rented from her A vehicle for the amount of “60 dirhams per day.” The plaintiff paid 10 thousand and 902 dirhams out of the total amounts owed by her, amounting to 53 thousand and 121 dirhams, and kept the claimed amount, which she unjustly refused to pay. She also refused to pay traffic and Salik violations, and a penal file was opened against her A fine of 5,000 dirhams was issued, and the plaintiff supported her claim with a portfolio of documents that included photocopies of a vehicle rental contract and its translation, an account statement, a penal judgment, a To Whom It May Concern certificate, a letter, and a decision to refer a dispute due to the impossibility of reconciliation.

During the examination of the case, the plaintiff’s attorney attended, and the defendant appeared in person and submitted an answer memorandum, at the end of which she sought a ruling not to hear the case due to the passage of time and the passage of more than 3 years since the criminal judgment and the filing of the similar case, and to reject the case and oblige the defendant to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees. A rejoinder memorandum, at the end of which he sought the rejection of all defenses of the defendant due to the lack of their legal support, and the ruling on the plaintiff with her requests contained in her statement of claim.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, the lease contract is considered to be “the lessor’s ownership of the lessee’s intended benefit from the thing leased for a certain period in return for a known fee, and that the rent is due upon the fulfillment of the benefit or the ability to fulfill it,” noting that the proof is from reviewing the contract The rent and account statement stated that the defendant rented from the plaintiff the vehicle indicated in the contract for a monthly rent amount of 1850 dirhams, and she remained in possession of it for about 28 months, and she paid 10 thousand and 902 dirhams out of the total amounts owed by her amounting to 53 thousand and 121 dirhams, and she owed the claimed amount, and she was criminally convicted and fined 5 Thousands of dirhams, and the ruling became final because it was not appealed.

The court indicated that the case papers and documents were devoid of evidence of the defendant’s payment of the fare incurred on the vehicle and the value of the traffic violations, a matter with which his indebtedness is fixed, and that does not affect the defendant’s plea of ​​not hearing the case due to the passage of time more than 3 years after the criminal judgment and the filing of the similar lawsuit. Considering that this payment was based on Articles No. 298 and 476 of the Civil Transactions Law, and they do not apply to the facts of the case, given that the dispute subject of the case is commercial.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 42 thousand and 219 dirhams, with delayed interest on it at the rate of 3% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, provided that it does not exceed the principal of the debt, while obliging the defendant to pay expenses.