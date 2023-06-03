A girl rented a car for 140 dirhams per day, seized it, and refused to return it for a period of 520 days, while the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay 63 thousand dirhams for the rental value throughout the period of her detention of the car.

In the details, a car rental company filed a lawsuit against a girl, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her an amount of 63 thousand dirhams, and oblige her to legal interest at 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until payment, while obliging her to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant rented a car from the plaintiff. With a daily rental value of 140 dirhams, the defendant refused to return the car, and it was reported to the competent authorities, and the car was handed over to the plaintiff after it remained in her possession for a year and five months. She owed the amount of the claim, and submitted a document for her claim, a copy of the car lease contract, and a copy of the Public Prosecution’s letter to release the car’s seizure, in addition to a copy of the Alternative Solutions Department’s decision.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “a contract is the link between the offer issued by one of the two contracting parties with the acceptance of the other and their agreement in a way that proves its effect. And from the lease contract deposited in the case file that the defendant rented a car from the plaintiff and that the latter is entitled to a rent allowance for 520 days from the time the car was received from her until the date of the letter of release of the seizure issued by the Public Prosecution.

The court indicated that according to the agreed value of the rent, the amount owed to the plaintiff is an amount of 72 thousand and 800 dirhams, and it was established according to the plaintiff’s acknowledgment that the defendant had paid an amount of 9 thousand and 520 dirhams of the value of the rent, and thus the remainder of the value of the car rent amounted to 63 thousand and 280. dirhams.

Regarding the request for interest at the rate of 12% from the date of filing the case, the court confirmed that the defendant’s liability is preoccupied with the amount of the claim to the plaintiff, and it has been proven that she is required to pay, which fulfills the conditions for the plaintiff’s entitlement to a delay interest as compensation for the failure and delay, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount An amount of 63 thousand dirhams and obliging her to pay legal interest at the rate of 3% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, provided that it does not exceed the principal of the debt, and obliging her to legal expenses and in return for attorney’s fees.