The Moscow Regional Court recognized the extension of the detention of Alexei Navalny by 30 days as legal. Reported by TASS…

The court listened to the views of the parties and dismissed the oppositionist’s complaint about the extension of his detention. Navalny will remain in custody until at least February 15th.

Earlier, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia told the court that Alexei Navalny violated the rules of probation both before and after the state of coma. “He systematically violated the conditions of the probationary period before his hospitalization, in particular – at least six times from January to August he did not appear for registration with the criminal executive inspectorate on the set days,” said the representative of the department Elena Korobkova.

She demanded to replace the suspended sentence for the oppositionist with a real one.

In 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months in prison with a fine of 500 thousand rubles for committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the so-called Yves Rocher case).

The court ruled to consider the imposed sentence suspended with a probationary period of 5 years. The court later extended the trial period for a year. Navalny was obliged to appear for registration at the criminal-executive inspection of the UFSIN twice a month on certain days.

While the oppositionist was undergoing treatment in Germany, the calls were suspended, but in October 2020 it became known that on September 23 the patient was discharged from the clinic. According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, he did not provide any objective reasons for his failure to appear at the inspection. At the end of December, the department put Navalny on the wanted list for evading control of the criminal executive inspection.