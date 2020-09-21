The Minsk city court on Monday, September 21, left under arrest a member of the presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova. Thus, the corresponding appeal of the oppositionist’s defense was rejected.

“The lawyer’s complaint against the decision on the measure of restraint should be dismissed,” RIA Novosti quotes the verdict of judge Natalia Dedkova.

The court also refused to release from custody the lawyer of the headquarters of the former presidential contender of Belarus Viktor Babariko Ilya Salei, who was accused of calling for actions aimed at harming the republic’s national security, writes TASS. He was detained on 9 September.

Kolesnikova was detained in Belarus on September 8, according to the State Border Committee of the Republic, Kolesnikova, together with oppositionists Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, attempted a forceful breakthrough into Ukraine. It was alleged that at the Aleksandrovka checkpoint, during the inspection of the car, their car jerked forward, knocking down a border guard, after which the oppositionist was literally pushed out of the car.

Kolesnikova’s lawyer Lyudmila Kazak, in turn, stated that pressure was being exerted on her client. According to her, the employees of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus demanded that her client voluntarily leave the country, and having received a refusal, she was forcibly taken to the border with Ukraine.

After that, she was taken to a pre-trial detention center. On September 10, the first interrogation was conducted with her in the framework of a criminal case on calls to seize power. On the same day it became known that the activist appealed to the Investigative Committee of Belarus with a demand to bring to justice the security officials, who, according to her, put pressure on her during her arrest. In the statement, she indicated the specific names and positions of the persons who allegedly threatened with violence if she did not leave the country.

On September 16, Kolesnikova was charged with publicly calling for the seizure of power. She faces from 2 to 5 years in prison, writes “Gazeta.ru“. On September 18, Kazak also said that the arrest of the activist was extended until November 8.