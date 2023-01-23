Citizens walk in front of the Palace of Justice of Murcia, seat of the Provincial Court. / j. carriage / agm

The Provincial Court plans to hold this Monday the trial against an insurance agent accused of defrauding about 100,000 euros from 80 residents of Beniel. The defendant, TQ, simulated between 2017 and 2019 the contracting of insurance policies, mainly for cars, with a multitude of clients taking advantage of his position in a well-known local company.

After requesting payment in cash, the prosecutor maintains in his brief with provisional conclusions, he allegedly seized those amounts, not reporting or formalizing the insurance contract with the company. In these cases he did not provide the policy or the payment receipt. On other occasions, he allegedly carried out fictitious policies that he did not process later.

The Public Ministry considers that the facts constitute an alleged continued crime of fraud for which he claims that he be sentenced to six years in prison. In addition, this party requests that he compensate those affected in the nearly 100,000 euros defrauded, plus other additional damages derived from the alleged fraud. Some of the victims, explains the prosecutor, had to face fines of up to 1,800 euros after being caught driving without insurance -despite the security of these who thought they had it-.