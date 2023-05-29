In the midst of a climate of tension and polarization, contingents of the march in defense of the Court confronted supporters of Morena who held a sit-in in front of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

What initially was a peaceful demonstration to demand the cessation of the attacks by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador against the ministers of the SCJN, was marred by the verbal confrontation and the need for intervention by a group of the Secretary of Citizen Security of the Mexico City to avoid physical attacks.

From early hours dozens of people dressed in white and carrying banners gathered at the Monument to the Revolution to express his support for the Court and demand that the president stop attacking ministers from his presidential pulpit in the morning.

With slogans such as “The law is the law, the Court is not touched”, the protesters sought to be heard and put a stop to the constant attacks that have affected the independence and autonomy of the highest court.

The march took place from the Monument to the Revolution to the capital’s Zócalo, with strong support for the Minister President Norma Lucía Piña Hernández.

Shouting slogans such as “Norma Piña, you are not alone” and “The Court is not touched”, the protesters made clear their support for the integrity of the Court and his rejection of attempts to undermine his work.

As the contingent advanced along Avenida Juárez towards the Zócalo, supporters of the march met supporters of the Morena party who were holding their encampment in the vicinity of the little horse.

Tempers flared and cries of support for Minister Piña were mixed with slogans against President López Obrador. “Norma Piña is not alone”, “the Court does not touch itself”, “brave ministers do not touch each other” and “Viva Piña, Fuera López” resounded in the midst of the clash of positions and passions.