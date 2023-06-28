President Lopez Obrador He insisted yesterday that the ministers of the Court violate the Constitution because no one can earn more than him, for which reason he would send them a letter to explain why. And in the afternoon it was announced that the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, had sent a letter to the president of the Court, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, requesting a report on the actions she has taken to comply with the mandate of article 127 of the Constitution by which no public servant may receive higher remuneration than the President of the Republic, giving him five days to respond.

There are several aspects to this, and it is not a question of coming out in defense of the ministers, that is what they will take care of, since they have let all the insults of their neighbor on Corregidora street go by, but of establishing whether an instance of the Executive power it can ask another autonomous power to account, in this case the Judiciary, and if a secondary law can contravene the Constitution that establishes the level of income of the ministers, as they propose.

Lopez Obrador He has reiterated that no one can earn more than him as President of the Republic without citing the aforementioned constitutional article 127 that speaks of remuneration, not salary, understanding by remuneration all the income derived from his public office of which the salary is only a part.

But that is not the central point, but the constitutionality of the Executive’s letter and what will be the reaction of the president of the Court: if she responds or not; if she processes the trade or ignores it.

We are facing a clash of powers in the middle of the electoral campaigns when everything has to do with the succession.

I hope that the Court responds to him, because it is enough to let go.

But, there they and they.

remnants

1. FOX.- Yesterday I interviewed vincent fox who called López Obrador güey and made a series of disqualifications from which I stood out on the air because I am not one for insults, I prefer ideas and arguments. Then the former president clarified on Twitter what he told me: I accept that some of us use rude language with the president but it has been clear that he does not respect anyone. And that is partly true. He lacks respect with his presidential impunity; and

2. CHALLENGE.- Fox himself summoned Lopez Obrador so that he receives it in the morning so that we can talk about his insecurity figures compared to mine. And let’s see who sings the rancheras better, he said; and

3. REALITY.- The president said that Chiapas was at peace, when it is not because of the fight of the cartels for control of the border and drug and people trafficking. Just yesterday, hooded men kidnapped 14 security elements in the municipality of Llanos. His whereabouts are unknown. The Chiapas pax.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

