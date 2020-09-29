The Supreme Court of Karelia has revised the verdict of the head of the regional branch of Memorial Yuri Dmitriev and increased his term of imprisonment in a strict regime colony from 3.5 to 13 years. About it TASS said Dmitriev’s attorney on appointment, Artem Cherkasov.

A new punishment was assigned to the historian under the article on sexual abuse of a child (part 4 of article 132 of the Criminal Code). On July 22, the Petrozavodsk City Court sentenced the man to 3.5 years under this article. The minimum term for a crime is 12 years in a penal colony, but then the judge applied Article 64 of the Criminal Code and thereby mitigated the possible punishment.

The Supreme Court of the republic also overturned the acquittal and sent it for a new trial to the city court. The process took place behind closed doors.

Yuri Dmitriev was acquitted by the Petrozavodsk court on three counts: the production of child pornography, indecent acts against a child and illegal possession of a part of a firearm. The criminal case was opened in 2016. The reason was nine photographs of the historian’s adopted daughter, in which she is depicted half-naked at the age of three, five and six. The man explained that he took pictures to monitor the girl’s health, because she had problems with weight and health. He also planned to use the photo if the custody wants to take away the daughter and accuse the family of violence. When the criminal proceedings began, the child was handed over to his own grandmother, who at one time sent her to an orphanage.

In 2018, Dmitriev was acquitted in the case of photographs and sentenced to 2.5 years of restriction of liberty in the case of storing gun parts. Later, the Supreme Court of Karelia overturned the verdict and sent the case for reconsideration. The testimony of her daughter appeared in the case, according to which, at the age of eight, her adoptive father touched her panties several times. To this, the Russian replied that at that time his daughter suffered from enuresis, and he checked her underwear for dryness.

Historian Dmitriev compiled books in memory of victims of repressions in Karelia in the 1930s-40s. He was the discoverer and researcher of the burials of victims of Stalinist repression in Sandarmokh.